NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading 18.5% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) shares traded up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.64. 296,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 149,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 21.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$62.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

