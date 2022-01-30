Newscrypto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.90 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and $4.90 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

