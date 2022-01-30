News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,241 shares during the period. News accounts for approximately 6.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

NWSA stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

