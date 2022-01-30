NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 104.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 102,513 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after buying an additional 282,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

