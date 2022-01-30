NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $11.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

