NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 6,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 193,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 20,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

