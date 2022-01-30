NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $46.34.

