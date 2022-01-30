New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 127.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

