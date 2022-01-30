Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,800 shares, an increase of 223.6% from the December 31st total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Netlist alerts:

OTCMKTS NLST traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 510,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,837. Netlist has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.