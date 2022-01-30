Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $598,737.96 and $97,822.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00092832 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,571,389 coins and its circulating supply is 78,787,096 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

