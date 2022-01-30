Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

