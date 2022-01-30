NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.75 ($3.96).

NWG opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.27) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.44. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.70 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The company has a market capitalization of £27.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($170,381.41).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

