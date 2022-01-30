NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion and a PE ratio of -45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.