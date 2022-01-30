Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NTZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 19,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,618. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.11.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.