Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NTZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 19,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,618. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

