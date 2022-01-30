Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 104.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 504.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NTUS stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

