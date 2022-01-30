Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $456,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $558.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $679.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

