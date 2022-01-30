Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $271,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

