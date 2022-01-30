Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 322,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

