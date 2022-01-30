Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 441 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $593.00 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.