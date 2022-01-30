Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 452 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,828,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

