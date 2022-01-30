Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 68.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

