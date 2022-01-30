National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.