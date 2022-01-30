National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,035. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

