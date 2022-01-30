National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

FTS opened at $46.83 on Friday. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Fortis by 137.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

