National Bank Financial Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.37.

TSE ENB opened at C$53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.30. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.78 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a market cap of C$107.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

