Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

