Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897. Nascent Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
