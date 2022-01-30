Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897. Nascent Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

