MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,793. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

