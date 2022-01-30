Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $175.72

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.72 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 175.72 ($2.37), with a volume of 1055356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.25 ($2.58).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £540.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (LON:MLI)

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

