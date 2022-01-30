Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

