Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEG. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $42.70. 324,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $359,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,314 shares of company stock worth $5,204,309. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 168,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

