Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

