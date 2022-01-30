Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

