Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $213,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $285.11 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

