Mizuho Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

