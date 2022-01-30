Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,542 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

WERN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

