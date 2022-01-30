Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $847,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 40.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

