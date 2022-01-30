Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $94.05 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

