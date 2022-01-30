Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 900 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.01. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.