Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 15,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $618.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

