Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.54. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 27,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Tognetti bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,923,617 shares in the company, valued at C$3,969,446.80. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 653,000 shares of company stock worth $286,569.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

