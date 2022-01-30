MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.24

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 15375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 208,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 145,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.