Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 56,688 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 56,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

