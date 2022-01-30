MileVerse Market Capitalization Tops $40.83 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $40.83 million and approximately $35.91 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

