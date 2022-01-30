Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $27.36. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 496 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

