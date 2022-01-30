Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,434,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,487,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.