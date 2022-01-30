Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 1,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

