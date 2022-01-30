Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.56. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

