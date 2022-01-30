Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$72.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

