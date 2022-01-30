Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.02 ($11.39).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.48) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.18. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and a PE ratio of -65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

